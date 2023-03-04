Pressure on Bakhmut defense intensifies, two important bridges destroyed in city - British intelligence

The Ukrainian defense of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, is under increasing pressure, with intense fighting in and around the city, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday morning.

"Regular Russian Army and Wagner Group forces have made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now a Ukrainian-held salient, vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides. Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar," the report notes.

British intelligence noted that the city's supply routes held by the Ukrainian defenders were becoming increasingly limited.