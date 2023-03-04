Facts

12:29 04.03.2023

Pressure on Bakhmut defense intensifies, two important bridges destroyed in city - British intelligence

1 min read
Pressure on Bakhmut defense intensifies, two important bridges destroyed in city - British intelligence

The Ukrainian defense of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, is under increasing pressure, with intense fighting in and around the city, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday morning.

"Regular Russian Army and Wagner Group forces have made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now a Ukrainian-held salient, vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides. Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar," the report notes.

British intelligence noted that the city's supply routes held by the Ukrainian defenders were becoming increasingly limited.

Tags: #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

20:33 03.03.2023
Syrsky in Bakhmut gets acquainted with problems of increasing defense capability of units

Syrsky in Bakhmut gets acquainted with problems of increasing defense capability of units

14:54 02.03.2023
Ukrainian soldiers heroically defend Bakhmut direction, trained reserves with new equipment could push back enemy later

Ukrainian soldiers heroically defend Bakhmut direction, trained reserves with new equipment could push back enemy later

12:06 02.03.2023
Warmer weather to cause off-road conditions, help defending Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut sector in coming weeks – British intelligence

Warmer weather to cause off-road conditions, help defending Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut sector in coming weeks – British intelligence

09:28 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

12:11 28.02.2023
Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut region is extremely tense

Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut region is extremely tense

09:11 28.02.2023
Situation in Bakhmut direction becomes more complicated – Zelenskyy

Situation in Bakhmut direction becomes more complicated – Zelenskyy

15:59 27.02.2023
Bakhmut remains the epicenter of enemy strikes, heavy fighting continues near Yahidne – AFU Eastern Group

Bakhmut remains the epicenter of enemy strikes, heavy fighting continues near Yahidne – AFU Eastern Group

16:32 22.02.2023
Russian forces change tactic in Bakhmut, infantry attack ‘wave after wave’ – Budanov

Russian forces change tactic in Bakhmut, infantry attack ‘wave after wave’ – Budanov

19:36 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy's statements about Bakhmut's defense strategy don’t indicate its change

Zelenskyy's statements about Bakhmut's defense strategy don’t indicate its change

19:24 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

AD

HOT NEWS

EU and partners to continue to work to ensure that Russia pays for aggression against Ukraine - von der Leyen

All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

World has moral obligation to Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy

Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

International Centre for Prosecution of Crime of Aggression to start work this summer in The Hague – Kostin

LATEST

Rheinmetall negotiating construction of tank plant in Ukraine – media

EU and partners to continue to work to ensure that Russia pays for aggression against Ukraine - von der Leyen

All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

Scholz at meeting with Biden: Germany to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

World has moral obligation to Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy

Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

International Centre for Prosecution of Crime of Aggression to start work this summer in The Hague – Kostin

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

AD
AD
AD
AD