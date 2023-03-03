Facts

20:08 03.03.2023

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

2 min read
The United States of America has announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $400 million, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 33rd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $400 million," Blinken said in a statement posted on the official website of the U.S. State Department on Friday.

"This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support," Blinken’s statement reads.

The U.S. Secretary of State stressed that the United States continues to unite the world in support of Ukraine. “We have seen incredible commitment from our allies and partners. We applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together in solidarity with Ukraine to provide support as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does so, for as long as it takes, we will stand united with Ukraine and strengthen its military on the battlefield so that Ukraine will be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table,” the U.S. Secretary of State added.

