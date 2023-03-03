Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Only Ukraine can formulate the conditions of a peace acceptable to it, Latvian President Egils Levits said at a briefing in Lviv on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Only Ukraine can talk about a world acceptable to it. Long-term peace will mean full territorial integrity of Ukraine. Russia must return to internationally recognized borders," Levits said.

Levits noted that Latvia is helping Ukraine with the support of European integration reforms. "We support negotiations on very specific aspects of Ukraine's obtaining full membership in the EU," he said.

Levits, according to him, will "promote the idea of a special tribunal, since no other international court can consider a case on the crime of aggression."

At the same time, according to him, "it is necessary to create legislative legal grounds for the use of frozen assets of Russia with their use for the restoration of Ukraine."

The President of Latvia expressed support for Zelenskyy's peace plan. "The peace formula is what will create a long-term peace based on the norms of international law," Levits said.

He also stressed that "Ukraine has the full right to join alliances, which means NATO. Latvia supports Ukraine's inclusion in NATO when conditions allow it."