18:32 02.03.2023

Social Policy Ministry doesn't disclose data about number of people who need prosthetics in Ukraine

The Social Policy Ministry of Ukraine does not disclose data about the number of people who need prosthetics in Ukraine, Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych has said.

"We do not disclose this data. They contact us and we satisfy all applications according to a schedule," she said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The process of reforming the system of access to prosthetics, particularly for servicemen, is underway, the ministry said.

Servicemen can have access to the best components for prostheses at the expense of the government since financing can be tripled for this category of persons in case of necessity, she said.

In addition, according to Zholnovych, soon the requirement to provide a certificate confirming that the injury was received in action will be abolished in order to facilitate the procedure.

In addition, multidisciplinary teams will be created at rehabilitation centers, the minister said, adding that social support employees will help servicemen to deal with bureaucratic issues during the procedure of receiving prostheses.

She also said that 17 such rehabilitation centers have been selected for the project.

The minister called on Ukrainians to use the services of Ukrainian prosthetics specialists so that further maintenance is comfortable. She stressed that Ukrainian prostheses meet all international standards.

