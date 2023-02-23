Facts

16:57 23.02.2023

Spain to train Ukrainian doctors in modern prosthetics – PM

1 min read
Spain will continue the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian citizens who suffered in the war, and will offer training for Ukrainian doctors in modern prosthetics.

"Ukrainian citizens who suffered during the war are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. Unfortunately, they sometimes need prosthetics. We have proposed to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine that medical workers be trained in Zaragoza to use these modern prostheses," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in Kyiv on Thursday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In turn, Zelenskyy noted as "very important assistance in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers." "We are talking about new programs. We will work in this direction," he said.

Sánchez also assured Zelenskyy that Spain would continue to support the 165,000 Ukrainian refugees in Spain. "We have given them full access to health care systems and educational programs and will provide it for as long as they need," he said.

