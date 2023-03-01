Facts

15:03 01.03.2023

Russians want to hold fake elections in Zaporizhia region, as they hold pseudo-referendum - Melitopol mayor

1 min read
Russians want to hold fake elections in Zaporizhia region, as they hold pseudo-referendum - Melitopol mayor

The Russian occupiers intend to hold pseudo-elections in the occupied territory of Zaporizhia region and, in particular, in Melitopol, Mayor Ivan Fedorov has said.

"We really see a trend of starting preparations for the elections... And just as they had a fake referendum, they want to hold fake elections," he said at a briefing at Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Wednesday.

According to him, this is evidenced by several factors. Firstly, the so-called vice-governor of Zaporizhia region Serhiy Tolmachov, who arrived from Sevastopol, "has been clearly cut tasks regarding the elections."

Secondly, as Fedorov said, "one of the collaborators, Halyna Katiuschenko, was today elected by the central election commission of the Russian Federation as the one who will be the head of the central election commission directly in the temporarily occupied Melitopol region."

Thirdly, the mayor of Melitopol draws attention to the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia region, representatives of Russian political parties are already declaring - both seemingly oppositional and pro-government "and they regularly carry out this propaganda work."

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #pseudo_referendum

MORE ABOUT

12:50 28.02.2023
Ukraine has counteroffensive capabilities in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Ukraine has counteroffensive capabilities in Zaporizhia region – ISW

17:29 30.01.2023
Russian occupiers start to legalize prisons, dungeons in temporarily occupied territories – Melitopol Mayor

Russian occupiers start to legalize prisons, dungeons in temporarily occupied territories – Melitopol Mayor

09:14 12.01.2023
Invaders attack private sector of Zaporizhia at night, destroy, damage houses – city council

Invaders attack private sector of Zaporizhia at night, destroy, damage houses – city council

09:29 23.11.2022
Two people rescued from rubble of maternity ward of Volniansk hospital in Zaporizhia region, baby died – service

Two people rescued from rubble of maternity ward of Volniansk hospital in Zaporizhia region, baby died – service

10:52 18.11.2022
Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to nine – K. Tymoshenko

Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to nine – K. Tymoshenko

09:13 20.10.2022
Invaders launch missile attack on territory of school in Zaporizhia region

Invaders launch missile attack on territory of school in Zaporizhia region

17:20 12.10.2022
Mobile, stationary units for fight against kamikaze drones created in Zaporizhia – Starukh

Mobile, stationary units for fight against kamikaze drones created in Zaporizhia – Starukh

16:56 12.10.2022
Russian occupiers still hold more than 200 residents of Zaporizhia region in captivity – local governor

Russian occupiers still hold more than 200 residents of Zaporizhia region in captivity – local governor

10:13 12.10.2022
Russians shell Zaporizhia region, 7 people killed, same number injured

Russians shell Zaporizhia region, 7 people killed, same number injured

15:42 08.10.2022
Death toll from missile attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia on Sept 30 rises to 32 – regional authorities

Death toll from missile attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia on Sept 30 rises to 32 – regional authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil Airport to five years in prison

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

LATEST

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Germany to increase ammunition production to support Ukraine – Scholz

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

AD
AD
AD
AD