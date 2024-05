British Ambassador congratulates Zaluzhny on his appointment as Ambassador: I look forward to working together in consolidating our partnership

British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris congratulated Valeriy Zaluzhny on his appointment as Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK.

“Many congratulations to Valeriy Zaluzhny on his appointment as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK. I look forward to us working together in consolidating our unbreakable alliance and taking forward our 100-year partnership,” Harris said on X.