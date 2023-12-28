Russians shelling village in Zaporizhia region: Two people killed, three injured

At about 11:40 on Thursday, December 28, the Russian occupiers fired artillery at the shoreline of the Dnipro River in the village of Belenke, Zaporizhia district, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko has reported.

"As a result of the shelling by Russian terrorists, two civilian men were killed and three more were injured. The explosion damaged the car," Malashko wrote on the Telegram channel.