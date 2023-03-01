Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

Within the framework of cooperation and assistance in the restoration of the power system, Ukraine received a heavy-duty power autotransformer from the Republic of Lithuania installed at a high-voltage substation of the power transmission system.

"It transforms the voltage from the backbone to the distribution level and can provide electricity to up to 200,000 households," the Ministry of Energy said on Wednesday.

As noted in the ministry, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko discussed the need for this kind of transformer with his Lithuanian counterpart, Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys, who promptly responded to the request, and Lithuania handed over the necessary equipment to Ukraine.

"We are extremely grateful to our Lithuanian friends for this significant assistance, because such equipment is extremely important for restoring energy infrastructure facilities after enemy shelling and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity to Ukrainian consumers," Haluschenko was quoted on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

The delivery of this autotransformer to Ukraine was the largest logistics operation ever coordinated by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the ministry said.