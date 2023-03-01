Facts

13:43 01.03.2023

Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

1 min read
Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

Within the framework of cooperation and assistance in the restoration of the power system, Ukraine received a heavy-duty power autotransformer from the Republic of Lithuania installed at a high-voltage substation of the power transmission system.

"It transforms the voltage from the backbone to the distribution level and can provide electricity to up to 200,000 households," the Ministry of Energy said on Wednesday.

As noted in the ministry, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko discussed the need for this kind of transformer with his Lithuanian counterpart, Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys, who promptly responded to the request, and Lithuania handed over the necessary equipment to Ukraine.

"We are extremely grateful to our Lithuanian friends for this significant assistance, because such equipment is extremely important for restoring energy infrastructure facilities after enemy shelling and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity to Ukrainian consumers," Haluschenko was quoted on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

The delivery of this autotransformer to Ukraine was the largest logistics operation ever coordinated by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the ministry said.

Tags: #energy #lithuania

MORE ABOUT

19:22 01.03.2023
Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

14:16 28.02.2023
Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

12:45 28.02.2023
Westinghouse expresses support for Ukraine

Westinghouse expresses support for Ukraine

10:45 28.02.2023
Ukrenergo to carry out extra repairs of energy facilities for reliable electricity supply in Odesa region - company's head

Ukrenergo to carry out extra repairs of energy facilities for reliable electricity supply in Odesa region - company's head

18:02 27.02.2023
Support of intl partners helps Ukraine keep energy system – Haluschenko

Support of intl partners helps Ukraine keep energy system – Haluschenko

15:36 27.02.2023
Ukrenergo restores over 10,000 km of power lines during period of Russian attacks

Ukrenergo restores over 10,000 km of power lines during period of Russian attacks

14:29 27.02.2023
USA to provide Ukraine with next tranche of aid to restore grids early March – US Energy Secretary

USA to provide Ukraine with next tranche of aid to restore grids early March – US Energy Secretary

12:47 25.02.2023
Ukrgazvydobuvannia receives more than 62 tonnes of equipment from Sweden

Ukrgazvydobuvannia receives more than 62 tonnes of equipment from Sweden

15:52 23.02.2023
Energy Ministry increases aid from intl partners for power engineers in Sumy region

Energy Ministry increases aid from intl partners for power engineers in Sumy region

19:36 22.02.2023
American EQT hands over equipment to Ukrgazvydobuvannia to restore hydrocarbon production

American EQT hands over equipment to Ukrgazvydobuvannia to restore hydrocarbon production

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil Airport to five years in prison

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

LATEST

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Germany to increase ammunition production to support Ukraine – Scholz

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Some 30% of Ukraine's territory, incl. temporarily occupied areas, mined – Klymenko

AD
AD
AD
AD