Facts

10:25 01.03.2023

Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

2 min read
The top political and military leadership of the terrorist state will face the legal consequences of the genocide against Ukrainians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan is visiting our state. This is an institution and a person who, of course, play a historical role in bringing Russian criminals to justice. Russia's genocidal policy against our people will certainly have inevitable legal consequences for everyone who has conceived, has approved and is implementing such a policy," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said "this is not only about the perpetrators, but also about the top political and military leadership of the terrorist state."

"It is clear that this is a difficult job. But to respond to Russian crimes in the context of this aggression precisely in the plane of the rule of law and precisely by the force of an international court is what will be one of the guarantees of the long-term future security of both Ukrainians and other peoples," the president said.

According to him, "we are approaching the opening of the Ukrainian office of the International Criminal Court." "We pay special attention to such Russian crimes as the deportation of our people; the deportation of Ukrainian children. We will dismantle this entire Russian genocidal system – from cogs to architects – and bring it to legal sentences," the president said.

