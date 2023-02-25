Facts

15:31 25.02.2023

With support, we can end Russian aggression already this year – Zelenskyy's appeal to German leadership

3 min read
The unity of Ukraine, Germany and the whole free world will help Ukraine win this year and protect the security of its neighbors and the whole of Europe, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address to the participants of the event of the Federal President of Germany dedicated to solidarity with Ukraine, which was also attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Today is the year that everything has changed ... what the free world has become accustomed to over a decade of peace has turned out to be something that needs to be fought for. Diplomacy didn't work. The existing security architecture in the world did not work. The old European hope that economic ties are able to keep Russian tank columns from moving has not worked. But there was also something that worked. First of all, unity. Unity of Ukraine, Germany, the whole free world. And determination. Determination in protecting the foundations of our life with you," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

"We are fighting on Ukrainian soil for something without which all of you, friends, cannot imagine your own life. This is basic security. This is freedom and life according to the law … Simple things that 1,877 Ukrainian cities and villages are now deprived of. The occupier seeks to increase this number and add millions more broken destinies to those already broken," Zelenskyy added.

He recalled that the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, was destroyed by 90% and the occupants demolish the remains of damaged houses to turn them into concrete chips for road construction.

"We must do everything possible and impossible to prevent Russia from turning Ukraine, our neighbors and the whole of Europe into concrete chips, which Russian revanchism wants to reach. Can we win? Yes, we are capable of it. In unity. Resolutely and unyieldingly. We can end the Russian aggression already this year," the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

At the same time, he noted Germany's help in protecting against Russian terror and expressed gratitude for the support, faith in Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"Now is the time when our courage and weapons can bring peace back and create a historically important fuse for any aggression. No one else will dare to commit aggression against another people if they know that the free world will protect this people. No one will encroach on freedom anymore if they know that the free world has sufficient determination to defend freedom … We can provide it together with you! Together with everyone who values life," Zelenskyy summed up.

Tags: #germany #zelenskyy

