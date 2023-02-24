Zelenskyy: My task is not to weaken support of peace for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his main task is to unite the world to prevent the weakening of support for Ukraine.

“My task as the president, the leader of the country, in any case, is not to make even the assumption of even weakening support for Ukraine. I believe that unity, unification of the world is my main task,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference dubbed “February. The Year of Invincibility” on Friday.

The President stressed the importance of informing the world that “this is not our war, we are fighting for all of you.”

“And also, not this war did led us to a crisis, it is the Russian Federation that is specifically making a crisis to weaken your support and blame Ukraine. My task is to do everything so that peace support for Ukraine does not weaken. And I didn't do it alone,” the head of state said.