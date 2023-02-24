War shows weakness of intl institutions – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine showed the weakness of international institutions.

“Do you know what kind of response from many institutions I am tired of?: ‘We have the wrong mandate.’ That is, not a universal mandate, not universal access, not a universal organization. But, nevertheless, they broke down at some point - the UN led by Guterres, I am very grateful to him ... and together with the Turks they worked and made this corridor. And yet our grain has gone,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference entitled “February. The Year of Invincibility” on Friday.

The President stressed that the war shows weaknesses not only in Ukraine, but also in the EU, and on the continent as a whole, and international institutions.

“Another security infrastructure will definitely come with victory in this war,” he said.