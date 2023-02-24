Facts

18:37 24.02.2023

Zelenskyy confident of ultimate victory

1 min read
Zelenskyy confident of ultimate victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared confidence in the ultimate victory.

"If we all do important homework, we will inevitably win. I am sure there will be a victory. We have everything – motivation, confidence, friends ...," the president said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

"No country in the world can withstand a war on its own. Ukraine is not opposing itself," he said.

"It is very important that everyone focuses and works. The truth and the children are on our side," Zelensky said.

Tags: #victory #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:05 24.02.2023
Children kidnapped by Russia will return home – Zelenskyy

Children kidnapped by Russia will return home – Zelenskyy

19:48 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy: My task is not to weaken support of peace for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: My task is not to weaken support of peace for Ukraine

19:46 24.02.2023
War shows weakness of intl institutions – Zelenskyy

War shows weakness of intl institutions – Zelenskyy

11:56 24.02.2023
Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

11:08 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy on anniversary of large-scale war: Main result is that we survived

Zelenskyy on anniversary of large-scale war: Main result is that we survived

10:57 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

09:16 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy: On Feb 24, millions of us make choice between white and blue-yellow flag

Zelenskyy: On Feb 24, millions of us make choice between white and blue-yellow flag

16:34 23.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

09:32 23.02.2023
Zelenskyy in his talk with Sunak: Speed of delivery of military aid today is Ukraine's success on battlefield

Zelenskyy in his talk with Sunak: Speed of delivery of military aid today is Ukraine's success on battlefield

20:52 22.02.2023
Yermak: There is feeling that we’re moving towards victory

Yermak: There is feeling that we’re moving towards victory

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

I don't care what happens to Russia after its defeat – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: My task is not to weaken support of peace for Ukraine

Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

I don't care what happens to Russia after its defeat – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

Japan plays important role in G7 – Zelenskyy

Military-tech startups in Ukrainian Startup Fund to be singled out – Deputy Minister

Poland to receive 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen for treatment – Zelenskyy

Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

AD
AD
AD
AD