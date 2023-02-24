Zelenskyy confident of ultimate victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared confidence in the ultimate victory.

"If we all do important homework, we will inevitably win. I am sure there will be a victory. We have everything – motivation, confidence, friends ...," the president said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

"No country in the world can withstand a war on its own. Ukraine is not opposing itself," he said.

"It is very important that everyone focuses and works. The truth and the children are on our side," Zelensky said.