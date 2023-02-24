Facts

10:49 24.02.2023

USA to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 meeting – White House

1 min read
USA to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 meeting – White House

At the forthcoming virtual meeting of the G7 leaders on Friday, the United States intends to announce new sanctions against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She noted that the leaders would discuss how they continue to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia and all its supporters.

"Among other announcement, the United States will implement sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue for Putin, go after more Russian banks, Russia's defense and technology industry, and actors in third-party countries that are attempting to backfill and evade our sanctions," Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported on the imposition of sanctions. It published an interview with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who warned that the new package of sanctions would also affect Chinese companies and organizations that do not comply with restrictions previously imposed by Washington.

Tags: #usa #white_house

MORE ABOUT

10:56 24.02.2023
US Ambassador to UN: 141 countries tell Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

US Ambassador to UN: 141 countries tell Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

11:27 22.02.2023
US Congressman Issa says transfer of aircraft, long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable

US Congressman Issa says transfer of aircraft, long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable

10:12 22.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian-US cooperation does not stop for single day

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian-US cooperation does not stop for single day

19:00 21.02.2023
Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

19:27 20.02.2023
Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

13:11 20.02.2023
Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

15:24 18.02.2023
US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

14:12 18.02.2023
USA does not dictate to partners what military aid to transfer to Ukraine – White House

USA does not dictate to partners what military aid to transfer to Ukraine – White House

17:26 16.02.2023
Scholz to visit U.S. at beginning of March to discuss support for Ukraine with Biden

Scholz to visit U.S. at beginning of March to discuss support for Ukraine with Biden

10:08 15.02.2023
USA signs contracts for over $520 mln for ammunition production for Ukraine – media

USA signs contracts for over $520 mln for ammunition production for Ukraine – media

AD

HOT NEWS

First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy on anniversary of large-scale war: Main result is that we survived

Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

LATEST

Rada denounces agreement with Russia on use of Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait

First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

China unveils its peace plan

Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy on anniversary of large-scale war: Main result is that we survived

Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

UNGA adopts resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

EU leaders issue statement on anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy: On Feb 24, millions of us make choice between white and blue-yellow flag

AD
AD
AD
AD