USA to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 meeting – White House

At the forthcoming virtual meeting of the G7 leaders on Friday, the United States intends to announce new sanctions against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She noted that the leaders would discuss how they continue to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia and all its supporters.

"Among other announcement, the United States will implement sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue for Putin, go after more Russian banks, Russia's defense and technology industry, and actors in third-party countries that are attempting to backfill and evade our sanctions," Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported on the imposition of sanctions. It published an interview with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who warned that the new package of sanctions would also affect Chinese companies and organizations that do not comply with restrictions previously imposed by Washington.