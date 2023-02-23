Facts

16:34 23.02.2023

Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said pressure on Ukraine with a proposal to start peace talks does not make sense.

"The pressure on us was greater before the war. And after the start of the invasion, everyone understands that Russia is not a state, but a terrorist organization that came to kill and seize territories. Everyone understood that the question is about the destruction of Ukraine and everything Ukrainian," the President of Ukraine said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

According to him, "it is impossible to put pressure on us." "Does anyone want to? Yes, someone does. But these people speak out loud less and that's great, they understand more with whom they used to have a dialogue," Zelenskyy said.

He said Russia's goal is to seize the territory of Ukraine. "The theme of historical borders is raised again. This suggests that they want to seize and are looking for justification for these seizures," the president said.

"There is no point in putting pressure on Ukraine. Because otherwise Russia will come to Europe to put pressure on Europe," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

