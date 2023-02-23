Facts

11:43 23.02.2023

Absolute majority of Ukrainians not ready for any territorial concessions, even if it means continuation of war - opinion poll

3 min read
Absolute majority of Ukrainians not ready for any territorial concessions, even if it means continuation of war - opinion poll

The absolute majority of Ukrainians (87%) are not ready for any territorial concessions, even if it means the continuation of the war, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

At the same time, only 9% believe that in order to achieve peace and preserve independence, some territories can be abandoned.

Sociologists clarify that in December 2022, 85% considered concessions unacceptable, but the difference with the current indicator is within the statistical margin of error, that is, in fact, there were no changes.

"Also in December, as many as now (8%) were in favor of negotiations and are ready to give up certain territories," says a press release with the results of the survey, published on Thursday.

It is clarified that in all regions of Ukraine, the absolute majority of the population is against any territorial concessions. In particular, among residents of the east, 82% are against concessions (only 13% are ready for concessions), among residents of southern regions – 86% are against concessions (only 9% are ready). Compared to September last year, the situation is more or less stable in all regions.

"The general willingness to make difficult compromises is an important indicator of resilience and willingness to continue the fight. As one can see, even at the end of a difficult winter, Ukrainians remain united and willing to resist the brutal aggressor further," the KIIS stressed.

The sociological survey "Dynamics of readiness for territorial actions for the fastest end of the war" was conducted on February 14-22, 2023 by telephone interviews using CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews). During the survey, based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting), 2,002 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were interviewed.

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 years and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey lived on the territory of Ukraine (within the limits controlled by the authorities of Ukraine until February 24, 2022). The sample did not include residents of territories that were temporarily not controlled by the authorities of Ukraine until February 24, 2022 (Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who went abroad after February 24, 2022. The statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.1% for indicators close to 5%.

