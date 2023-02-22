Zelenskyy: Ukrainian-US cooperation does not stop for single day

Cooperation between Ukraine and the United States does not stop for a single day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday.

"Today I met with a delegation from the U.S. Congress. This is a very important signal for our state, the entire region and the world. Yesterday – President [Joe] Biden in Kyiv. Today – representatives of the Congress, namely, members of the Republican Party," he said.

"Our cooperation with the United States does not stop for a day, not for a minute. Together we are effectively strengthening global security. And by the way, the bewildered complaints coming from Moscow are just more proof of our effectiveness – Ukraine, the United States and the entire free world," Zelenskyy said.