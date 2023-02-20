Invaders inflict three missile, 22 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours - General Staff

The Russian occupiers have carried out three missile and 22 air strikes over the past day, more than 30 attacks on the territory of Ukraine from multiple rocket launchers, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, enemy shelling hit areas of more than 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, including the towns of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, Kherson and Beryslav, Kherson region.

The enemy also carried out air strikes in the area of Oleksandropil, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vuhledar and Novopillia, Donetsk region, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region.

"The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high," the General Staff notes.

It is also reported that on Sunday, February 19, Russian occupation troops fired artillery at the town of Hola Prystan occupied by them in Kherson region "in order to accuse and discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine." "Also, in order to form a negative attitude towards the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the occupiers continue shelling civilian objects of certain settlements of Kakhovka and Hola Prystan districts of Kherson region," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtar directions. There were no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups in Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions.