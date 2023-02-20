Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the allocation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine totaling $460 million, The Washington Post reports, citing a Pentagon statement.

Similar data was announced on Twitter microblogs by Reuters reporter Mike Stone and Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, also with reference to the Pentagon statement.

According to the list, the package includes additional ammunition for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 155 mm artillery shells and 120 mm mortar shells.

The package also includes four radar systems, additional Javelin ATGMs and explosive shells (the number is not specified), about 2,000 anti–tank missiles, four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two tactical vehicles, Claymore anti-personnel mines, night vision devices, communications equipment and spare parts for equipment.