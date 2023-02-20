Facts

16:31 20.02.2023

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the DPRK's next launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile that fell on the territory of Japan's exclusive economic zone, and considers such openly provocative actions unacceptable.

“Grossly provocative actions and the threats to use force, which the leadership of the North Korean regime once again resorts to, violate the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the international law. Such actions are unacceptable,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on its website.

Ukraine joins its international partners that have already condemned Pyongyang's provocations.

“The international community must react in a consolidated and decisive manner to the actions that threaten not only the stability of the region, but also the security of the whole world. North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile programs must be discontinued,” the ministry said.

19:17 17.02.2023
Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

20:16 16.02.2023
We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

16:48 10.02.2023
Missile strikes critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region

Missile strikes critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region

16:11 10.02.2023
Russian missile fired to attack territory of Ukraine didn't pass through Romania's airspace – Defense Ministry

Russian missile fired to attack territory of Ukraine didn't pass through Romania's airspace – Defense Ministry

12:50 10.02.2023
Moldovan Defense Ministry confirms violation of country's airspace by missile

Moldovan Defense Ministry confirms violation of country's airspace by missile

21:03 09.02.2023
Ukrainian MFA calls on Ukrainian MPs to join forces on issue of excluding Russia from UNSC, UN itself – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA calls on Ukrainian MPs to join forces on issue of excluding Russia from UNSC, UN itself – spokesperson

12:29 02.02.2023
Ukraine's MFA protests inhumane treatment of Saakashvili, calls on Georgian authorities to immediately stop bullying

Ukraine's MFA protests inhumane treatment of Saakashvili, calls on Georgian authorities to immediately stop bullying

12:20 31.01.2023
Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

18:18 30.01.2023
Ukraine isn't aware of explosions reason at Iranian facilities – MFA spokesperson

Ukraine isn’t aware of explosions reason at Iranian facilities – MFA spokesperson

14:46 27.01.2023
Ukrainian MFA: Holocaust has become a wound in our national memory as Ukrainians and Jews lived together in Ukraine for centuries

Ukrainian MFA: Holocaust has become a wound in our national memory as Ukrainians and Jews lived together in Ukraine for centuries

Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

Biden: I'm in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelenskyy, Biden meet in Kyiv

Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

Ihnat: Number of Russian air forces concentrated at airfields since beginning of aggression didn't change – 700 aircraft

Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

Biden announces provision of additional aid to Ukraine

Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

Biden: I'm in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, territorial integrity

