Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the DPRK's next launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile that fell on the territory of Japan's exclusive economic zone, and considers such openly provocative actions unacceptable.

“Grossly provocative actions and the threats to use force, which the leadership of the North Korean regime once again resorts to, violate the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the international law. Such actions are unacceptable,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on its website.

Ukraine joins its international partners that have already condemned Pyongyang's provocations.

“The international community must react in a consolidated and decisive manner to the actions that threaten not only the stability of the region, but also the security of the whole world. North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile programs must be discontinued,” the ministry said.