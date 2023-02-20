Facts

11:25 20.02.2023

Ukraine to continue being guarantor of world food security – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has been and remains the guarantor of world food security, and will continue to make its key contribution, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of Ukraine, partner countries and WFP, it was possible to deliver 110,000 tonnes of grain to Ethiopia and Somalia. On February 15, the loading of the vessel Mv Valsimitis with 25,000 tonnes of grain for Kenya began in Chornomorsk. A decision was also made to send food to Yemen, Sudan and Nigeria. Each vessel with grain sent as part of Grain from Ukraine provides food for an average of 90,000 people," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

He said that to strengthen the grain initiative, the Famine Prevention Group was joined by the first ambassadors - experts on the African continent: former President of Malawi Joyce Banda, former Minister of Education of Nigeria and former Vice President of the World Bank Obiageli Ezekwesili, as well as Senior Associate for Africa, Regional Director of the National Democratic Institute, Christopher Fomunyoh. Their task is to help with the scaling of the project.

