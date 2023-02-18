Facts

17:20 18.02.2023

Von der Leyen, Sunak issue joint statement: It's important to give Ukraine military momentum needed to win

2 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a joint statement stressing the importance of giving Ukraine the military momentum needed to win the war Russia is waging against the country.

The text of the statement, which was adopted on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, was circulated by the European Commission on Saturday.

"President of the Commission von der Leyen and Prime Minister Sunak updated one another on their discussions with President Zelensky last week. They agreed on the importance of giving Ukraine the military momentum they need to secure victory against tyranny," according to the document.

"The leaders welcomed the powerful alignment in EU and UK support for Ukraine over the past year, as exemplified both by our record military and economic aid to the country, and the coordination of the most substantial and unprecedented sanctions packages in response to Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine. They agreed EU and UK efforts to train Ukrainian troops will make a real difference on the battlefield," according to the statement.

The leaders expressed their confidence that "the spirit of cooperation" with which we have responded to "Putin's brutal war in Ukraine should also be reflected across the full range of issues the EU and the UK face together."

"The leaders agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days," according to the statement.

Tags: #leyen #sunak #munich_conference

