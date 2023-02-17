Facts

20:37 17.02.2023

Zelenskyy intends to consolidate support for Ukraine's initiatives at UN General Assembly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week intends to consolidate support for Ukraine's initiatives at the UN General Assembly.

"Our diplomatic marathon has continued without interruption since my visit to Washington in December. A tank coalition has already been created for Ukraine, the taboo on the supply of long-range missiles has already been lifted, there are already new achievements in strengthening our artillery, and the world has already heard how necessary it is for global security to create an aviation coalition for Ukraine," he said in a video address on Friday.

"I will continue these negotiations next week. I will continue to consolidate support for the initiatives of our country at the UN General Assembly. Next week we will present an important resolution and today we presented its main provisions to the leaders and heads of the countries of the Caribbean Commonwealth," the president said.

Zelensky said "we always base our foreign policy on respect for all participants in international relations. All nations are equal and deserve an independent life, peaceful cooperation with other nations. This principle of ours meets with understanding in all parts of the world."

"And I thank every state, every nation that supports Ukrainian efforts to stabilize international relations," he said.

