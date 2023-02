Three people killed, seven wounded in enemy shelling of Kherson region on Thurs – local authorities

Three people were killed and seven wounded in Kherson region in the past 24 hours as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces, First Deputy Chairman of Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky has said.

"A hard day for Kherson region. Today, three people were killed, seven wounded as a result of enemy shelling," he said on Facebook on Thursday.