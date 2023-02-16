Facts

11:05 16.02.2023

Start of High Qualification Commission of Judges not to be delayed, judiciary requires filling vacancies – HCJ head

2 min read
Start of High Qualification Commission of Judges not to be delayed, judiciary requires filling vacancies – HCJ head

By the end of March 2023, the Competition Commission will complete the process of selecting candidates for members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HCCJ), after which the High Council of Justice (HCJ) will decide on their appointment, and the HCCJ will begin its work to select judges in Ukraine, Head of the HCJ Hryhoriy Usyk has said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Usyk said that the competition in the HCCJ is held according to the same open principle as in the selection of members of the HCJ.

"Since 2019, the HCCJ has not been working, and it is a disaster for the judiciary. Now, the shortage of judges throughout Ukraine is more than 2,000. There are not enough judges in trial courts and courts of appeals. It is impossible to overcome the personnel shortage without the HCCJ. The qualification assessment of judges should also be completed," Usyk said.

According to him, the shortage of personnel affects the quality of justice, since the judge, who is handling about 2,000 cases, objectively cannot draw up well-motivated court decisions, since there is not enough time for this.

"The filling of the courts after the launch of the HCCJ will help improve the quality of justice and facilitate citizens' access to justice," Usyk said.

At present, the competition commission has interviewed about half of the candidates, the head of the HCJ said.

"We expect that approximately on March 20, the commission will complete the selection procedure for candidates for HCCJ members. Next, the HCJ shall select 16 candidates out of 32, a list of which will be provided to us by the competition commission," he explained.

Usyk assured that the HCJ, in turn, would not delay the selection process because the HCCJ is the only body responsible for selecting judges.

"We hope that after the selection of the HCCJ members, it will start working as soon as possible because the judicial system requires urgent filling of vacancies for the positions of judges," the head of the HCJ said.

Tags: #usyk

MORE ABOUT

10:00 19.10.2022
Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

15:01 11.05.2022
We were born in Ukraine. We are fired up to win! – Parimatch Ukraine CEO

We were born in Ukraine. We are fired up to win! – Parimatch Ukraine CEO

17:14 28.09.2021
Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

16:34 28.09.2021
Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

17:06 14.10.2019
Usyk debutes with heavyweight victory

Usyk debutes with heavyweight victory

11:54 16.08.2019
Usyk to make heavyweight debut in Chicago on Oct 12 - media

Usyk to make heavyweight debut in Chicago on Oct 12 - media

13:37 06.04.2019
Usyk to hold first heavyweight professional fight against Takam on May 25

Usyk to hold first heavyweight professional fight against Takam on May 25

11:20 12.11.2018
Usyk knocks Bellew out to defend champion titles

Usyk knocks Bellew out to defend champion titles

09:14 23.07.2018
Usyk beats Russian Gassiev in Moscow, unifies cruiserweight titles

Usyk beats Russian Gassiev in Moscow, unifies cruiserweight titles

10:49 12.09.2017
Usyk defeats Huck by TKO

Usyk defeats Huck by TKO

AD

HOT NEWS

Norway's support program sets precedent for sustainable fight for freedom – Zelensky to Storting

Zelenskyy: In spring we should feel Ukraine is moving towards victory

Israeli FM Eli Cohen arrives in Kyiv

Enemy fires 36 missiles during night attack – Zaluzhny

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

LATEST

Norway's support program sets precedent for sustainable fight for freedom – Zelensky to Storting

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visits Bucha

HCJ Head: we were forced to change jurisdiction of 169 courts due to war and annexation

URCS mobile medical teams provide psychological assistance to population

The Netherlands to supply Ukraine with ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks

Zelenskyy: In spring we should feel Ukraine is moving towards victory

Israeli FM Eli Cohen arrives in Kyiv

Enemy fires 36 missiles during night attack – Zaluzhny

Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

AD
AD
AD
AD