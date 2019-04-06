Usyk to hold first heavyweight professional fight against Takam on May 25

World Heavyweight Champion Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk will hold the first official fight in the heavyweight class against French Cameroonian Carlos Takam.

Pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk will make his Heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Saturday May 25, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK, the Matchroom Boxing promotion company said.

"May 25 marks a major moment in my career when I move to the Heavyweight division. At Cruiserweight I did it all and became the undisputed champion and that is my goal now in the Heavyweights. This is the ultimate challenge and it begins on May 25 against Carlos Takam. It's a tough first fight but I need to test myself against World class opposition on my new road to undisputed," ZN.UA quoted Usyk as saying.