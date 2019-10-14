Usyk debutes with heavyweight victory

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk has made his heavyweight debut with a victory. After the seventh round, rival of Ukrainian, 38-year-old American Chazz Witherspoon refused to enter the ring.

The fight took place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on the night of October 12-13.

Usyk did not force events for the first two rounds. After the third round, the Ukrainian's advantage in blows became tangible. Witherspoon, who was 12 kg heavier than the Ukrainian, tried to contrast his jabs with Usyk. Usyk had an advantage in speed and thrown punches.

In the sixth round, Witherspoon received a noticeable portion of punches and after three minutes he barely reached his corner. In the seventh round, the American was again pressed to the ropes of the ring and missed several more series of 5-6 blows.

In the seventh round, the American boxer refused to enter the ring. Usyk won by the Referee Stops Contest. The score is 70:63.