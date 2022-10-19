Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, who became the ambassador of the United24 platform.

"Today another expansion of our United24 platform took place. This public fundraising platform has already raised over $200 million from people in dozens of countries. Oleksandr Usyk has become the new United24 Ambassador," Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"I just spoke to him and thanked him for his willingness to work for Ukraine. Oleksandr will focus on projects dedicated to the restoration of our country, in particular Kyiv region," the president said.