17:14 28.09.2021

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

The rematch between the IBF, WBA Super, WBO, IBO World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk with Briton Anthony Joshua will take place in February - March next year, Usyk's promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk said.

"... the approximate time ... February - March it really is. And within this period, a rematch should take place," Krasiuk said at a joint press conference with Usyk in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the promoter, I would like the rematch to take place in Ukraine.

"In any case, we are working on ... we want events of this magnitude to take place in Ukraine. There are a lot of circumstances, but we will still do what depends on us to make the most of such opportunities to popularize the sport," noted Krasiuk, presenting aloud the future event: "NSC Olimpiysky stadium. Winter. February ..."

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk became the owner of the IBF, WBO, WBA Super, and IBO heavyweight championship belts (over 90,718 kg), having taken them away from Briton Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian won the fight, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, by unanimous decisions of all referees (117-112, 116-112, 115-113).

