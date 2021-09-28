Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

World heavyweight boxing champion according to IBF, WBA Super, WBO, and IBO Oleksandr Usyk would like to become the owner of five belts and is not going to wait two or three years for this.

"And I don't want to wait two or three years. It's a lot to wait two or three years. I currently have four belts ... the main belt is currently at Tyson Fury," Usyk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The athlete noted that "I would very much like to have a unification fight", but this is possible only after he has a rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua, and Fury will meet in the ring with Deontay Wilder, where the winner will be determined.

Usyk emphasized that there were no unification fights in the heavyweight category "for ... about 30 years."

According to Usyk, he does not follow his progress in the ratings and he does not care about this. "I've got it calmly. You know what makes me happy when my son goes to school and doesn't cry. He doesn't like going to school ... and I say to him: "It is necessary, it's cool to go to school." It's kind of cheating because I didn't want to go to school either."

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk became the owner of the IBF, WBO, WBA Super, and IBO heavyweight championship belts (over 90,718 kg), having taken them away from Briton Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian won the fight, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, by unanimous decisions of all referees (117-112, 116-112, 115-113)