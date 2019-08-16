Usyk to make heavyweight debut in Chicago on Oct 12 - media

Former world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs) will make his heavyweight debut at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 12, ZN.UA has reported, quoting manager Egis Klimas.

The name of the opponent has not been disclosed yet.

Usyk was to make his heavyweight debut on May 25, but the fight against Carlos Takam (36-5-1, 28 KOs) was postponed due to Usyk's injury. It was reported that the postponed fight would take place in October, but the Cameroonian boxer signed a contract with the Star Boxing promotion company, which could dramatically change the boxer's plans.

Last November, Usyk successfully defended his titles, defeating Briton Tony Bellew in Manchester. Later, the Ukrainian gave up his cruiserweight belts and decided to move to heavyweight.