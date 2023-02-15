Swedish PM visits settlements of Kyiv region affected by occupation and military operations

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Ulf Kristersson visited Kyiv region - the places affected during the occupation and fighting, according to the website of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"The Prime Minister of Sweden was struck by the destruction inflicted by the Russian army," Kyiv Regional Military Administration said on Wednesday.

He visited Borodianka, Kalynivka village of Bucha district, talked with representatives of the 114th brigade of the territorial defense unit of Kyiv region.

"He was accompanied on the trip by Acting Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Dmytro Nazarenko, Deputy Chairman of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Vlasiuk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis. In some locations, the delegation was also joined by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, UNHCR representative in Ukraine Karolina Lindholm Billing, representatives of the 114th Separate Brigade of Territorial Defense of Kyiv region, local authorities and other participants," the Regional Military Administration informs.

Among the places visited by Ulf Kristersson are those objects that were previously damaged by the invaders. In particular, it’s about the Center for the provision of Administrative Services in Borodianka. The room in which the Center for the Provision of Administrative Services was located was destroyed during the fighting in Kyiv region. Now the construction of a modular structure to accommodate the center is being completed there.

The Prime Minister visited the company Scania Ukraine. This is the representative office in Ukraine of the largest Swedish manufacturer of buses and trucks, as well as their maintenance. During the active fighting in the region, the building was damaged and, despite this, continues to work.