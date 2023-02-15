Facts

17:58 15.02.2023

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

The Russian occupation forces mounted 103 shelling attacks using various weapons and 25 military clashes occurred in Bakhmut direction in the past 24 hours, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Serhiy Cherevaty has said.

"The same in Bakhmut. Heavy fighting continues there. The enemy loses a lot of its servicemen there every day. In the past 24 hours alone, 119 were killed and 163 wounded. The enemy mounted 103 shelling attacks in Bakhmut direction using various weapons, artillery and MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems) in the past 24 hours. Some 25 military clashes occurred," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Admission to and from Bakhmut is restricted, but possible now, Cherevaty said. Journalists, volunteers and other people may enter the town if on duty. The instructions on receiving a permit are available on the website of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

The enemy is not holding any active assault or offensive operations, however it mounts shelling attacks in Kharkiv region, he said.

Tags: #afu #bakhmut

