13:07 15.02.2023

Rada receives applications from Korolivska, Solod on resignation of MPs – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada has received applications from MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life Natalia Korolivska and Yuriy Solod about their resignation, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Koroliska and Solod applications for the resignation of the MP of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada have been received. Officially. Accordingly, the deprivation of mandates will occur in a legal way, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. We are waiting for statements from other fugitives," he said on his page in Facebook.

Stefanchuk accompanied his message with photocopies of the relevant statements.

As reported, today more than a dozen MPs have lost their mandates. In particular, on February 6, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of Ihor Abramovych, who was previously a member of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction.

