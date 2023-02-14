Facts

21:12 14.02.2023

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov claims that during the meeting of the U.S.-led Contact Group on Ukraine, its participants said that Ukraine must win and prevent the "victory of evil" - this is the only risk to the global security system.

At the end of the meeting, which took place in Brussels on Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers, telling reporters about the results, Reznikov quoted U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. "For example, Lloyd Austin's quote: ‘Ukraine must win.’ Moreover, in English it sounded ‘must’ - not ‘can’, but ‘must.’ You understand the power of this word. And then there was a very important message that I heard from Jens Stoltenberg, and it is shared by all the speakers: "When someone says that there are some risks in terms of providing the next tranche or assistance for Ukraine, then there is only one risk - this is exactly what evil can win. And there is a risk for everyone if evil wins, as it will be a good example for all other totalitarian regimes. Therefore, for the sake of future peace and the global security structure, we must help Ukraine win this war."

Further, the Ukrainian minister noted that the "key word" that sounded during the meeting was "unity of all around Ukraine for the sake of Ukraine's victory" and Jens Stoltenberg's quote "speed saves lives." "It also sounded in different versions from other partners," Reznikov said.

He also said that a separate report was submitted on the results of inspections of the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine by partner countries. "We always want transparency and openness of our relations so that the public has no doubt that weapons are being used on the battlefield against the enemy. And today there was a report, including regarding inspections on those modern NATO systems that we use, and everyone was satisfied," the minister outlined the content of the document.

In addition, according to him, partner countries were also invited to Ukraine so that they would have the opportunity, if necessary, "to come and check, up to the battalion and the unit, where the weapons from their country are located." "Monitoring is always, every day, every night. The only limitation is whether they are ready to come to the battlefield. If not, we are ready to provide any documents," Reznikov added.

According to him, a total of 54 delegations took part in the meeting. "The anti-Kremlin coalition is growing. I clearly heard the messages from all the representatives – full support for Ukraine until victory, and victory, as everyone believes, on the battlefield, as well as speed, timeliness and stability – these theses sounded exactly like that," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said.

