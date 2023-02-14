Facts

15:37 14.02.2023

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

2 min read
Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

The Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) of the EU countries will establish an ad hoc working party on the use of assets frozen in the EU for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

A new item appeared in the published draft agenda for the February 15 Coreper meeting: "Ad hoc Working Party on the use of frozen and immobilised assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction: establishment and mandate. Approval."

As follows from the agenda, this approval will take place without discussion.

At the same time, the document does not specify the ownership of the assets in question. Nevertheless, recently the heads of EU institutions have repeatedly made statements that they are talking about Russian assets frozen in the European Union. At the same time, on the eve of an extraordinary EU summit on February 9, a high-ranking European official told reporters that EU leaders, as part of the discussion of assistance to Ukraine, planned to move forward on the use of frozen Russian assets. But this, he explained, is not about their confiscation.

This is a sanctions regime, not a confiscation regime. The sanctions regime means that you can use the money, but you have to pay it back when the policy changes, the EU official said.

He said that these funds, in an amount estimated at about EUR 300 billion, are distributed in various financial structures.

Answering a question, he confirmed that this money cannot be spent irretrievably. What can be done is to use them: profit from EUR 300 billion and use these funds for recovery. That is the theory. But it must be done concretely. First one needs to identify these funds, access them, determine the mechanism (for their use), the representative of the EU said.

Tags: #reconstruction #coreper

MORE ABOUT

09:58 09.02.2023
London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

19:36 03.02.2023
European Commission to allocate first EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's rapid reconstruction

European Commission to allocate first EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's rapid reconstruction

11:45 05.07.2022
Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine to over CHF 100 mln, allocate CHF15 mln for digital transformation

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine to over CHF 100 mln, allocate CHF15 mln for digital transformation

17:28 11.03.2022
EU to help Ukraine rebuild after destruction wrought by Russia – Macron

EU to help Ukraine rebuild after destruction wrought by Russia – Macron

16:04 04.02.2021
U.S. ready to finance restoration of Sikorsky's house in Kyiv – MP

U.S. ready to finance restoration of Sikorsky's house in Kyiv – MP

12:47 16.07.2020
Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

Inspection of reconstruction of national road for first time in Ukraine to be performed by foreign company winning ProZorro bidding

14:32 20.07.2019
Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

12:43 05.07.2019
Ukrainian House reconstruction for presidential office could begin in a month

Ukrainian House reconstruction for presidential office could begin in a month

09:42 03.07.2019
Donbas reconstruction to cost over EUR 10 bln

Donbas reconstruction to cost over EUR 10 bln

15:09 13.06.2019
Ukrenergo to reconstruct 18 substations' transformers this year

Ukrenergo to reconstruct 18 substations' transformers this year

AD

HOT NEWS

Norway will supply Ukraine with 12 tanks

At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

Reznikov confirms he invites Pavliuk, Deineha, Shevchenko to positions as his deputies, announces new staff changes in Defense Ministry

Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Norway will supply Ukraine with 12 tanks

At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

NATO defense ministers' meeting starts in Brussels; agenda is further Ukraine's support

Reznikov confirms he invites Pavliuk, Deineha, Shevchenko to positions as his deputies, announces new staff changes in Defense Ministry

Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

Zelensky notes importance of strengthening relations with region of Southeast Asia

Norway helps us to strengthen on earth, in sky, at sea – Zelensky

Defense of Donetsk, Luhansk, southern Ukraine discussed at Monday HQ meeting – Zelensky

Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

AD
AD
AD
AD