Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 14 strikes during the day on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, over the past day, Ukrainian units of rocket troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of manpower and an enemy electronic warfare station, according to the report.

According to the General Staff, due to the significant number of sanitary losses among the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, a maternity hospital is used to treat wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces. In addition, the premises of the Children's hospital No. 3 in the city have also been converted into a military hospital.

"Cases have become more frequent when mobilized servicemen of the Russian Federation ... refuse to go on the offensive. Therefore, the mobilized men from the territories of Donetsk region temporarily occupied by Russia are removed from the second and third lines and sent to landfills. There they are trained for two weeks and formed into assault units for offensive operations in Avdiyivka direction," the report says.