Facts

20:00 09.02.2023

Occupiers equip mobile crematorium in Tokmak to conceal number of deaths among Russians – AFU General Staff

1 min read
The Russian occupation forces equipped a mobile crematorium in Tokmak, Zaporizhia region, in order to conceal the real number of deaths among the Russian military, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said on Thursday.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. The Russian invaders equipped a mobile crematorium on the territory of Prydniprovska Biotes LLC in Tokmak, Zaporizhia region, in order to conceal the number of killed occupiers. The local residents complain about constant cadaver odor in the south-eastern part of the town, especially at night," it said.

Tags: #war #occupiers #crematoriums

