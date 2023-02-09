Facts

14:25 09.02.2023

Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

1 min read
Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

Russia has created a plan to destroy the political situation in Moldova, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking at the European Council on Thursday.

"Recently, I spoke with the President of Moldova, Ms. Sandu, and informed her that we managed to intercept our [Ukrainian] intelligence. The detailed Russian plan is the destruction of the political situation in Moldova. A Russian document that shows who, when and as a result of what actions is he going to break Moldova. Break the democratic order in this country and establish his control over it," Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, he did not hesitate for a minute after receiving this document.

"And when I heard about its origin, I immediately warned Moldova about all these threats. To protect. Each and every one of you would have done that," he said.

Tags: #moldova

MORE ABOUT

21:11 07.02.2023
National Bank of Moldova slashes base rate again, this time 3 pp to 17%

National Bank of Moldova slashes base rate again, this time 3 pp to 17%

20:51 24.01.2023
Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

16:58 05.12.2022
Fall of missile in Moldova once again proves that Russia's terror poses huge threat to neighboring countries' security – Nikolenko

Fall of missile in Moldova once again proves that Russia's terror poses huge threat to neighboring countries' security – Nikolenko

16:43 05.12.2022
Missile falls down near Briceni in Moldova – Interior Ministry

Missile falls down near Briceni in Moldova – Interior Ministry

15:24 23.11.2022
Moldova also has massive power outages due to Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy system

Moldova also has massive power outages due to Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy system

10:14 23.11.2022
Deputy PM says gas remaining in Ukraine is Moldova's reserve

Deputy PM says gas remaining in Ukraine is Moldova's reserve

14:50 31.10.2022
Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

12:46 10.10.2022
Three missiles fired at Ukraine cross Moldovan airspace – foreign minister

Three missiles fired at Ukraine cross Moldovan airspace – foreign minister

17:38 01.09.2022
Russia announces 'protection of Russian-speaking population' of Moldova, same false pretext used to justify invasion of Ukraine – Nikolenko

Russia announces 'protection of Russian-speaking population' of Moldova, same false pretext used to justify invasion of Ukraine – Nikolenko

16:48 27.08.2022
Ukraine and Moldova abolish permits for intl cargo transportation from Sept

Ukraine and Moldova abolish permits for intl cargo transportation from Sept

AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

EU states should move to next step and provide fighter jets and necessary weapons to Ukraine – Metsola

LATEST

Zelensky at European Council meeting: We should intensify cooperation dynamics before aggressor mobilizes its potential

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Paris hands over ten generators to Kyiv

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Russia loses over 20 generals in war against Ukraine – Japanese intelligence

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

EU states should move to next step and provide fighter jets and necessary weapons to Ukraine – Metsola

We defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world - Zelensky at European Parliament

European Parliament's President to Zelensky: Ukraine is Europe, your future is in EU

AD
AD
AD
AD