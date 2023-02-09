Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

Russia has created a plan to destroy the political situation in Moldova, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking at the European Council on Thursday.

"Recently, I spoke with the President of Moldova, Ms. Sandu, and informed her that we managed to intercept our [Ukrainian] intelligence. The detailed Russian plan is the destruction of the political situation in Moldova. A Russian document that shows who, when and as a result of what actions is he going to break Moldova. Break the democratic order in this country and establish his control over it," Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, he did not hesitate for a minute after receiving this document.

"And when I heard about its origin, I immediately warned Moldova about all these threats. To protect. Each and every one of you would have done that," he said.