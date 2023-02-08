Facts

20:36 08.02.2023

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

Western countries can transfer to Ukraine the first battalion of Leopard 2 tanks consisting of about 31 units by April or May of this year, said head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius.

"We could provide at least one battalion during the first four months of this year, maybe three. And we need to get down to it as soon as possible," Western media quoted him as saying during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday.

Earlier, Pistorius paid a visit to Kyiv.

