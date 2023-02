German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius met with head of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in Kyiv and handed him a model of the Leopard 2 tank.

“The ‘first’ Leopard 2 has arrived in Kyiv. There will be more of them. Thank you to my colleague Boris Pistorius and the German people,” Reznikov said on Twitter, publishing a photo with Pistorius and a mock-up of a German tank.