Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

Employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in the sky over Bakhmut, Donetsk region, the state service said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"An enemy attack aircraft was covering from the air the infantry approaching the defense line. One of the border guard units opened fire from a man-portable air defense system and shot down the Russian combat aircraft, tentatively Su-25. After the missile strike, the aircraft went on fire and fell down, the fate of the pilot is unknown yet," the Border Guard Service said.