Verkhovna Rada recognizes Wagner PMC as international criminal organization

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has recognized the Wagner Private Military Company as an international criminal organization, as well as called on the governments and parliaments of the world to make the same decision.

Relevant bill No. 8397 was backed by 333 members of parliament at a plenary session on Monday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on the Telegram channel.

The document also recommends the Prosecutor General's Office, the Security Service, and the Interior Ministry of Ukraine intensify pre-trial investigations into the criminal cases, in particular, those launched against Wagner fighters for the crimes committed in the territory of Ukraine, in order to further send them to the tribunal.