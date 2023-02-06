Facts

16:55 06.02.2023

Verkhovna Rada recognizes Wagner PMC as international criminal organization

1 min read
Verkhovna Rada recognizes Wagner PMC as international criminal organization

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has recognized the Wagner Private Military Company as an international criminal organization, as well as called on the governments and parliaments of the world to make the same decision.

Relevant bill No. 8397 was backed by 333 members of parliament at a plenary session on Monday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on the Telegram channel.

The document also recommends the Prosecutor General's Office, the Security Service, and the Interior Ministry of Ukraine intensify pre-trial investigations into the criminal cases, in particular, those launched against Wagner fighters for the crimes committed in the territory of Ukraine, in order to further send them to the tribunal.

Tags: #rada #wagner

MORE ABOUT

18:52 06.02.2023
Rada appeals to OSCE PA on inadmissibility of participation of Russian and Belarusian reps in Assembly’s statutory bodies

Rada appeals to OSCE PA on inadmissibility of participation of Russian and Belarusian reps in Assembly’s statutory bodies

12:57 30.01.2023
Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency: Prigozhin does not lead Wagner HQ, his key function is media

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency: Prigozhin does not lead Wagner HQ, his key function is media

20:02 23.01.2023
Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

16:09 20.01.2023
Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

15:42 06.01.2023
Rada proposes motion recognizing Russia's encroachment on statehood of Ukraine – draft resolution

Rada proposes motion recognizing Russia's encroachment on statehood of Ukraine – draft resolution

11:42 04.01.2023
Leader of PMC 'Wagner' admits lack of success of invaders near Bakhmut – ISW

Leader of PMC 'Wagner' admits lack of success of invaders near Bakhmut – ISW

16:23 28.12.2022
Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

09:18 28.12.2022
Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

16:17 13.12.2022
Verkhovna Rada adopts new bill on national minorities

Verkhovna Rada adopts new bill on national minorities

17:15 16.11.2022
Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Special tribunal can be created on basis of intl agreement or agreement between UN and Ukraine

Rada appeals to OSCE PA on inadmissibility of participation of Russian and Belarusian reps in Assembly’s statutory bodies

President submits motion of appointing Maliuk as SBU head to Rada

Ukrainian diplomats receive 24 appeals for missing Ukrainian citizens in earthquake rocked Turkey

LATEST

Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Saakashvili to remain in custody - court ruling

Special tribunal can be created on basis of intl agreement or agreement between UN and Ukraine

Georgia's UNM opposition party gathering in Tbilisi to work out plan to secure Saakashvili's release

Prosecutor General: Work underway to transfer Russian oligarch Malofeev's seized assets to Ukraine

Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

Occupiers toughen filtration measures, cut wages for residents in occupied territories who refuse to apply for Russian passports – AFU General Staff

Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

Some 82 generators already brought to Odesa – meeting of Emergency Commission

Occupiers carry out five missile, 12 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD