Facts

19:36 03.02.2023

European Commission to allocate first EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's rapid reconstruction

1 min read
The European Commission will provide EUR 1 billion to ensure the rapid reconstruction of Ukraine, which is part of a comprehensive reconstruction project, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President in Kyiv on Friday, von der Leyen said restoring the infrastructure destroyed by Putin is one part, but schools, hospitals, roads still need to be reconstructed. She said it is important to start with a quick reconstruction as part of a comprehensive restoration project. The European Commission's head was pleased to announce that the first EUR 1 billion will be provided to ensure rapid reconstruction.

According to von der Leyen, a secretariat has already been created between Kyiv and the European Commission, which is starting to coordinate the reconstruction processes.

She said the Commission's officials can start immediately.

Tags: #eu #reconstruction

