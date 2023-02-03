European Commission publishes report on Ukraine's compliance with EU legislation

The European Commission has published reports assessing the ability of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to commit themselves to membership in the European Union.

The reports, published on the website of the European Commission, provide a detailed analysis on where the countries stand with regard to their alignment with the EU acquis, a set of common rights and obligations of the EU. The reports complement the Opinions on the three countries' applications for EU membership adopted by the European Commission in June 2022.

The report for Ukraine is based on data as of June 2022.

According to the assessment of the European Commission, Ukrainian legislation on financial control standards, free movement of workers, intellectual property, social policy, environmental and climate protection, as well as legislation related to agriculture and fishing, is at the initial level of compliance with EU standards.

Ukrainian legislation in the field of justice, freedom and security, as well as public procurement, statistics, capital flows, corporate law, competition, consumer protection and health, and taxation was rated higher.

At the medium level, the regulatory framework in the field of free movement of goods, digital transformation and media, economic and monetary policy, science and research was assessed. In the field of providing digital services to the population and business, Ukraine is at an advanced level.

The Ukrainian legislation in the field of energy policy, foreign policy, as well as security and defense policy was rated the highest. In addition, Ukraine's readiness to join the EU Customs Union was highly appreciated.

The reports also provide recommendations for future work in various areas.

"The European Commission will continue to provide Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia with guidance and support in this regard to help the three countries further align to EU standards and norms covering the entire EU acquis," the European Commission said.

The Commission is expected to report on the progress made by the three countries in addressing reform priorities in the next "Enlargement package" due in the autumn. These reports will take into account policy developments since June 2022 and provide policy recommendations regarding the reforms to addressed for the next period.