Facts

15:48 03.02.2023

European Commission publishes report on Ukraine's compliance with EU legislation

2 min read
European Commission publishes report on Ukraine's compliance with EU legislation

 The European Commission has published reports assessing the ability of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to commit themselves to membership in the European Union.

The reports, published on the website of the European Commission, provide a detailed analysis on where the countries stand with regard to their alignment with the EU acquis, a set of common rights and obligations of the EU. The reports complement the Opinions on the three countries' applications for EU membership adopted by the European Commission in June 2022.

The report for Ukraine is based on data as of June 2022.

According to the assessment of the European Commission, Ukrainian legislation on financial control standards, free movement of workers, intellectual property, social policy, environmental and climate protection, as well as legislation related to agriculture and fishing, is at the initial level of compliance with EU standards.

Ukrainian legislation in the field of justice, freedom and security, as well as public procurement, statistics, capital flows, corporate law, competition, consumer protection and health, and taxation was rated higher.

At the medium level, the regulatory framework in the field of free movement of goods, digital transformation and media, economic and monetary policy, science and research was assessed. In the field of providing digital services to the population and business, Ukraine is at an advanced level.

The Ukrainian legislation in the field of energy policy, foreign policy, as well as security and defense policy was rated the highest. In addition, Ukraine's readiness to join the EU Customs Union was highly appreciated.

The reports also provide recommendations for future work in various areas.

"The European Commission will continue to provide Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia with guidance and support in this regard to help the three countries further align to EU standards and norms covering the entire EU acquis," the European Commission said.

The Commission is expected to report on the progress made by the three countries in addressing reform priorities in the next "Enlargement package" due in the autumn. These reports will take into account policy developments since June 2022 and provide policy recommendations regarding the reforms to addressed for the next period.

Tags: #european_commission

MORE ABOUT

10:43 02.02.2023
Some 15 European Commissioners arrive in Ukraine as part of European Commission's College

Some 15 European Commissioners arrive in Ukraine as part of European Commission's College

19:20 13.01.2023
Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

17:47 13.01.2023
European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

12:46 09.01.2023
European Commission finalizing report on Ukraine's alignment with EU acquis under Ukraine's application for EU membership

European Commission finalizing report on Ukraine's alignment with EU acquis under Ukraine's application for EU membership

15:27 02.12.2022
European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

13:37 30.11.2022
European Commission: figures mentioned by von der Leyen referred to total losses in Ukraine both killed and wounded

European Commission: figures mentioned by von der Leyen referred to total losses in Ukraine both killed and wounded

11:41 28.11.2022
European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

16:41 09.11.2022
European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

16:10 09.09.2022
Govt, European Commission, World Bank estimate Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $349 bln

Govt, European Commission, World Bank estimate Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $349 bln

14:00 05.09.2022
Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission's President on Ukraine's accession to EU: There is no clear time frame, but there are goals to be achieved

European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

Lithuanians collect more than EUR 1 mln for radars for Ukraine in an hour – journalist

LATEST

European Commission's President on Ukraine's accession to EU: There is no clear time frame, but there are goals to be achieved

European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

Zelensky calls on Ukrainian journalists to unite to strengthen spirit of people, remind they are all at war

EU to continue accepting Ukrainian refugees as long as necessary – European Commissioner Johansson

Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

Berlin, Stockholm negotiating missile supply by Sweden for German IRIS-T in Ukraine – media

Borrell announces provision of EUR 25 mln to Ukraine for mine clearance of territories

Invaders’ Su-25 shot down near Bakhmut

Lithuanians collect more than EUR 1 mln for radars for Ukraine in an hour – journalist

AD
AD
AD
AD