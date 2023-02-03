Invaders’ Su-25 shot down near Bakhmut

The Su-25 plane of the Russian occupiers was shot down near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on Friday, according to the website of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"At 11:55 on February 2, in the southeastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the National Guard found two enemy Su-25 aircraft at a distance of three kilometers, the target was captured by an anti-aircraft gunner of the Igla-1 MANPADS and launched. As a result of combat work, one Su-25 was hit," said the commander of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division of the 3rd operational brigade.

According to the report, only in the past week, the Mi-24 helicopter and the Su-25 aircraft were destroyed.

According to the National Guard, the occupiers' aviation actively uses an armored subsonic attack aircraft when destroying ground targets and strikes Ukrainian positions and settlements.