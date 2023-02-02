Facts

13:42 02.02.2023

European Commission to help Ukraine to start reform of child care, protection system – Zelensky

1 min read
The European Commission will assist Ukraine in launching the reform of the child care and protection system, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We agreed with Ms. Ursula that the European Commission will help us start the reform of the child care and protection system," Zelensky said at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the reform will involve the replacement of the existing system of children's boarding schools in the country with a system of family-type orphanages.

The president also said it is planned to open a special office for the development of this large and important reform for Ukrainian orphans.

"This is not only an institutional change to which the war is pushing us. Civilizational change is important for Ukraine: the right attitude towards families and society as a whole," he said.

Later, first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska will discuss the details of this and other areas of humanitarian cooperation with the head of the European Commission.

