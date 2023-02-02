Facts

10:01 02.02.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains police officers in first aid

1 min read

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) conducts first aid training for National Police officers in Zhytomyr.

"We train first aid officers of the National Police of Ukraine. In Zhytomyr, instructors from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society conduct first aid training for police officers," the URCS said on its official Facebook page.

The URCS said that such knowledge is very important for the police since they are the first to be at the scene of traffic accidents, incidents, or emergencies.

"Their ability to qualitatively and correctly provide first aid before the arrival of doctors can save the lives of the victims," the URCS said in the report.

