Facts

12:04 01.02.2023

Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

1 min read

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) searched the home of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, the Ukrayinska Pravda publication reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the publication, the investigation concerns fraud in Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta: the waste of oil products worth UAH 40 billion and the large-scale customs payments evasion.

Last year, NABU searched Kolomoisky's home in the Ukrnafta case.

"Investigative measures are being taken," a source close to BES confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine.

